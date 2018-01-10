Startup Logo Archive

The original logos your favourite startups launched with

Google launched with this logo in 1998

Pinterest launched with this logo in 2010

Apple launched with this logo in 1976

Adobe launched with this logo in 1982

eBay launched with this logo in 1995

Microsoft launched with this logo in 1975

Amazon launched with this logo in 1994

Spotify launched with this logo in 2008

Uber launched with this logo in 2009

AirBnB launched with this logo in 2008

Foursqaure launched with this logo in 2009

Tumblr launched with this logo in 2007

Twitter launched with this logo in 2006

Instagram launched with this logo in 2010

Facebook launched with this logo in 2004

Yahoo! launched with this logo in 1994

PayPal launched with this logo in 1998

Firefox launched with this logo in 2002

